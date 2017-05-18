Father killed, son wounded by 4 armed men in Masbate

MASBATE (Bicol Standard) – Four unidentified armed men were responsible for the death slay of Julito Manlapas y Cortez, 33, farmer, and wounded his 16-year old son (grade 11 student) at Sitio Tabyon, Barangay Nabongsoran, Arroron, Masbate.
Investigation reports say that one the suspects first approached the victim to ask for a glass of water. While waiting for the water to arrive, the other suspects suddenly appeared and asked the victim where he kept his gun.
The suspect, however, refused to produce the firearms that the group were asking from him. Then, without saying a word, one of the suspects pulled his pistol and immediately fired upon the victim which resulted to his instantaneous death.
Seeing this incident, the 16-year old son run to the rescue of his wounded father, but was also shot and wounded by the same suspects.
After which, the suspects fled towards an undetermined direction.
The motive of the crime has not yet been established at press time.