Extortion raps filed vs CSur RTC judge

The verified complaint signed by Siruma Mayor Sandy SR Ondis who alleges that Judge Redoña met with Sol San Juan and France Bombase and in the presence of Ms. Marites Sodsod inside Bisto Roberto at Villa Caceres Hotel, where he demanded the amount of P400,000.00 in consideration for a favorable decision in the election protest case that is pending in his sala.
Ondis, it will be recalled, is the Protestee-Counter Protestant in an Election Protest Case entitled “Carina Ramos-Polinga vs. Sandy Sta. Rosa Ondis" that is pending in the sala of the respondent judge.
The said election protest is pending resolution.
This morning, Ondis told the BICOL STANDARD that Redoña had already personally received an initial amount of P30,000.00 which he calls as “goodwill money” during the initial meeting at Villa Caceres Hotel.
The receipt of the money was witnessed by Ms. Marites Sodsod, France Bombase, and Sol San Juan.
On May 11, 2017, Judge Redoña again met with Sol San Juan and France Bombase in the presence of Ms. Marites Sodsod at KFC restaurant located at SM Naga City Mall where Redoña personally received the P400,000.00, according to the sworn statement of Ondis.
The receipt of the said amount was personally delivered by Sol San Juan to Redoña, the complaint said.
All told, Redona received the total amount of P430,000.00, which he allegedly demanded from Ondis.
In a interview by the BICOL STANDARD, Ondis said that apart from the complaint which he filed in the Supreme Court, he will still initiate additional legal action against the judge.
“I have an appointment with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a criminal complaint. I will request them (NBI) to request for a copy of the CCTV from Villa Caceres and KFC Restaurant which will further support my case against the judge,” he said.
Meanwhile, Redoña could not be reached for his comment regarding this controversy.