Experience summer vibrance in Virac

For your mid-summer tour, the LGU welcomes you with fun activities where you can meet the friendly Viracnons.
The coastal clean-up is our way of continuous protection and conservation of the town's marine resources to be participated by the National and Local Offices;
Kite making clinic is aimed to give an avenue for kids to enjoy the sun and wind, with materials to be provided by the LGU.
Parent-child Kite Flying contest is to encourage family bonding, open category, materials and design.
With prizes to be awarded for the first to fly, the highest fleet, best design and most lighted kite.
Summer Pilidalan is an open fun biking activity to tour around the routs of southwest barangays in Virac to take photo opportunities at tourism sites along the way.
Summer Disco sa Baybayon, featuring local Band performers is open for jamming performances.
Summer Tilindahan sa Boulevard is an open Bazaar with an array of food, drinks and spirits, accessories, souvenirs and garments.
Exposure Trips to Potential Tourism Sites will be conducted by tourism stakeholders and the LGU's partner agencies for tourism industry development. (Mariel Tabuzo-Torzar)