Ex-Mayor Lim, VM Gonzaga, Councilor Camacho dismissed

|Antero Lim
The Ombudsman found them liable for gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, frequent unauthorized absences and simple misconduct.
This stemmed from the case filed against Lim, Gonzaga, Camacho, and several others for serious illegal detention and/or malicious mischief.
Since the issuance of the warrants of arrest against them, the three did not report to office and hence, were found to have abandoned their duty.
It was only when the finding of probable cause was reversed when the said officials reported back for work after few months of absence.
The three are imposed a penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits and cancellation of civil service eligibility.
They could not be reached at press time for their comments.
