Ex-cop shot dead at wedding reception in Masbate

Sr. Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said the victim, PO1 Michael Sauro, was eating when three of the guests sharing the table with him stood up and shot him in the forehead during the wedding reception in Barangay Nadawisan in Cataingan town around 11 a.m. on Monday.
She said Sauro, who also stood as sponsor during the wedding, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the forehead and cheeks.
Calubaquib said the guests scampered in various directions because of the commotion but the gunmen, who all wore black jackets, did not immediately leave the area.
“The gunmen located Sauro’s car and smashed its windows with the intent of getting the victim’s gun but failed to get any,” she said.
She added that Sauro, a resident of Barangay Nadawisan, had retired from the police service last year after filing for total permanent disability claims when he lost one of his legs after surviving an ambush of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Cataingan.
Calubaquib said investigators are looking into business, politics and possible role of the communist rebels in the attack. (Jorge Hallare/PNA)