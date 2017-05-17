Drug user kills 68-year-old ma

Investigators say that the suspect who was identified as Rodito Sabrido y Alburo, 40, continuously boxed and kicked his mother, Matilde Sabrido, hitting her in the different vital parts of her body at around 6 a.m. Tuesday at Barangay San Vicente, Cawayan, Masbate.
The incident resulted to her death.
It was only learned by the police when Homer Dela Rama y Alburo, who is also a resident of the said barangay, reported the matter to the authorities.
Police Senior Inspector Jaime A Gonzales Jr., police chief of the town of Cawayan, Masbate, immediately responded to the crime scene which resulted to the arrest of the suspect.
A criminal charge for Parricide will be filed against Sabrido, the police said.
Meanwhile, a separate report noted that it was not the first time when the suspect turned violent on his mother. He reportedly previously harmed his mother while he was in dire need of money to buy shabu or while he was high on illegal drugs.