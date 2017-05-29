DepEd Bicol opens hotline for Balik Eswela concerns

LEGAZPI CITY 5/29/17--The Department of Education Regional Office V has opened today a hotline intended to accommodate all concerns and queries relative to the opening of classes on June 5, 2017.
Mayflor Marie Jumamil, Public Information Officer of Department of Education Region V, announced through media interviews that the Regional Office has formally activated its hotline number to help ensure the smooth opening of classes for school year 2017-2018.
The hotline will be facilitated by the members of the Oplan Balik Eskwela Information and Action Center (OBEIAC) Committee headed by Assistant Regional Director Tolentino G. Aquino, with the support of the members of the Regional Public Affairs Unit of DepEd Region V and the other officers of the Regional Office.
Jumamil said the DepEd Regional Office V will accommodate public concerns from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday until June 16, 2017.
She added that the Regional Office will create a Quick Response Team to address concerns and queries that require immediate action or as the need arises.
Meanwhile, aside from the hotline, a regional and division help desk/action center was also established to accommodate walk-in clients at the Regional Office and Division Offices.
For Balik Eskwela Concerns, the regional office may be reached through these hotlines:
Text: 0947-813-00-42
E-mail: depedrov.pau@gmail.com
Social media DepEd Region V (Facebook)
ROV_DepEd (Twitter)
Helpdesk: Public Assistance Desk