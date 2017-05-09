City eyes visit of int’l triathletes for Mayon Triathlon

Mayon Triathlon is a combination of a 1.5-kilometer swim off Albay Gulf across Legazpi Boulevard followed by a 40-km bike ride to the city’s boundary with Sto. Domingo town in Albay and a 10-km run over the hilly road in the southern portions of the city.
Rosal said officers of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) had told him about this when he was a guest at the NTT ASTC Subic Bay International Triathlon being held At Subic Bay Freeport Zone this week.
“TRAP gave the go-signal to include Mayon Triathlon as one of the events for the Asian Cup 2017,” he said.
He added that this also means Mayon Triathlon is in the master plan of the schedule of all triathlon competitions in the country and in Asia.
Rosal said the event here in August will see the arrival of around 3,000 athletes, including their families, team members and other guests and visitors who will witness the event.
He said the officers of TRAP and its umbrella body, the Asian Triathlon Confederation, were “so impressed” at the conduct of Mayon Triathlon during the celebration of last year’s Ibalong Festival in Legazpi City.
Rosal said they particularly liked the majestic Mayon Volcano and its nearly perfect shaped cone, sea breeze at Albay Gulf and well paved roads during last year’s Mayon Triathlon.
He said his administration will prepare for the Mayon Triathlon event during the Ibalong Festival 2017, an annual event here that also promotes other major sports events in the country.
Rosal assured TRAP the city has sufficient facilities to handle the event while the athletes will be safe.
He said the 4th Mayon Triathlon event will give a big push for the local economy and also boost the hotel and restaurant industry and the transport sector.
TRAP is the national governing body of triathlon in the Philippines that is accredited by the International Triathlon Union that governs the sport in the world. (Emmanuel P. Solis/PNA)