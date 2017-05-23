CHED, DSWD honor grantees with top academic honors in Bicol

They mirrored the “anchor values of selflessness, determination and adaptability,” said CHED-Bicol Director George Colorado.
He said the top students, who received medals and certificates of recognition, were grantees of CHED’s Expanded “Students Grants-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation”.
“Some were also beneficiaries of DSWD’s 4Ps or 'Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program',” he added.
Colorado said among those recognized was John Dave Boribor of Bulan, Sorsogon who graduated magna cum laude from the Sorsogon State College (SSC) with a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, major in Mathematics.
Boribor got the CHED scholarship when he was in third year college at SSC where he also worked as a student assistant.
“During the recognition rites Boribor had recalled that since his childhood until his second year in college he relied on a “gasera” (oil lamp) so he could study for his lessons as their home did not have any electricity,” according to Colorado.
The CHED official also recounted that as Boribor was receiving the recognition from CHED and DSWD, the latter’s father, who died in an accident, had lain in state at their residence.
“A grieving but proud mother of Boribur was the one who accompanied him during the recognition rites,” said Colorado.
DSWD Bicol Director Arnel Garcia had promised burial assistance to the family.
The honorees received various distinctions—as magna cum laude, cum laude, dean’s lister, academic distinction and as among the top 10 in the class.
They were also recipients of various special awards from their schools, such as service award, best in undergraduate theses, leadership award, best student researcher, outstanding in practice teaching and best public speaker.
The CHED scholars graduated from the Bicol University in Legazpi City; Central Bicol State University of Agriculture, Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges and Partido State University-– all in Camarines Sur; Camarines Norte State College; Catanduanes State University; and Dr. Emilio Espinosa Sr. Memorial State College of Agriculture and Technology in Masbate. (Edgar Alejo/PNA)