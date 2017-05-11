Catanduanes cop willing to face Senate inquiry if invited

NAGA CITY 5/11/17 (Bicol Standard)--"If invited by the Senate, I have no reservation. I am willing to expose everything that I have said in my previous interviews, especially the anomalies in the province of Catanduanes. I would like to clarify, however, that I am not against the President. I am only against the corruption and irregularities perpetrated by some ranking police officers in my province."
This is the latest statement of PO1 Vincent Tacorda to the Bicol Standard this morning after a national news came out regarding Sen. Leila de Lima's Resolution No. 358, asking the Senate to look into Tacorda's claims.
He also told the Bicol Standard that he was informed by a ranking PNP official at Camp Simeon Ola that he should report to office despite his irrevocable resignation.
Tacorda said that his expose has put the PNP organization in a bad light, especially with regard to the alleged extra-judicial killings.
Despite the order to report that was allegedly imposed on him, he remains firm in his resolve to make good on his resignation.
He said he was also requested to refrain from issuing statements to the media that may harm the PNP.