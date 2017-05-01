Cam Sur barangay councilor nabbed for illegal drugs, firearm

Ariel Mirabueno y Torres, also known as Ayie, 37 years old, and a resident of Barangay Cabuyao in said town was nabbed through a search warrant issued by Manuel G. Salumbides, Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 56, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.
Seized from Mirabueno were seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu; three improvised tooters with suspected shabu residue; and 2 pieces of crumpled aluminum foil, with suspected shabu residue.
Also confiscated were a caliber .38 revolver, three pieces of live ammunition for said firearm, and a holster for the same firearm.
Inventory, markings and documentation were conducted at the place of operation in the presence of the suspect, Punong Barangay Edwino Rey, Barangay Kagawad Edna Rey and, Media Representatives Jesus Caceres and Jonathan Dondonilla.
The suspect was listed as rank 3 in the provincial drug watch list.
Cases for violation of Republic Acts 9165 and 10591 are being prepared for filing in court.