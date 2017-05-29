Cam Norte Anti-Drug Abuse Council bares proposed projects

DAET, Camarines Norte 5/29/17 (Bicol Standard) -- A proposed budget of P6.12-million was recently endorsed by the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) for the anti-illegal drug program in this province.
Among the projects and activities for said program are the creation of a database of drug dependents by municipality and barangay, profiling and evaluation of identified drug personalities, conduct of drug tests among government employees and students, organization and activation of Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADACs) in the municipalities and barangays, and capability-building for local ADAC members and organization of house clusters.
Also part of said program are the clearing of drug affected barangays in the province; intensification of anti-illegal drugs campaign using quad media; neutralization, arrest and prosecution of all drug pushers and users; establishment of checkpoints; conduct of consultation, workshop, meeting of concerned agencies; organization and strengthening of Barangay Intelligence Networks.
Furthermore, there will be an inventory of barangays with or without organized MASA MASID through the conduct of dialogues with barangay officials, peace forum, house to house visitation, and conduct of seminars, lectures, symposium and education campaign in school and community to increase awareness on anti-drug campaign.
The PADAC will also lobby for the inclusion of anti-drug abuse advocacy dissemination in the school curriculum.
Said budget and activities will be forwarded to the Sanguniang Panlalawigan for their approval.