Bicolano janitor-turned-lawyer trends online

Ramil Comendador, 35 years old, who comes from Catanduanes, studied at the Universidad de Manila, away from his kids and wife who resided in Bicol.
He was personally commended by Comelec chair Andres Bautista who said that the new lawyer "[proved] that work designation is not a hindrance to one's desire to quench the thirst for knowledge and to eventually reach their dreams. You are a source of pride and inspiration, not just to your Comelec family but to all those who dare to dream."
Comendador presently works as Election Assistant of Malabon.