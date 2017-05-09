Besinio is new Baao mayor

Atty. Zalman Uddin, head of the legal division in the DILG Regional Office in Bicol has personally delivered the said order to Gaite the other day.
“He (Gaite) opted not to personally receive the order. but I have directed our staff to post it in the municipal building. Anyway, the posting would have the same legal effect, as far as the DILG is concerned,” Uddin said.
Upon service of the dismissal order, Gaite said that he will first file a motion for reconsideration, but is also set in elevating this matter to the Court of Appeals (CA).
Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Jeff Besinio has taken his oath of office as full-fledged municipal mayor, replacing Gaite.
It will be recalled that the dismissal from office of Gaite stemmed from the complaint for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the municipality filed by municipal councilor Dante Bismonte of this town.
Bismonte told the Ombudsman that he (Gaite) patently violated the municipal ordinance of Baao when he approved the application of Lamvert Consolidated Complex, Inc. (LCC) to rent a portion of the municipal public market for 25 years, when in fact the ordinance only allows a maximum contract period of 5 years. Furthermore, Gaite also exempted LCC from paying the so called “goodwill money," which is collected from all applicants who want to rent a space in the said public market.