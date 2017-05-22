American national dies in a Camarines Sur resort

LEGAZPI CITY, May 22— An 85-year-old American national died on Sunday in a resort in Barangay Malinao, Libmanan town in Camarines Sur, reports reaching the Police Regional Office (PRO) Bicol said Monday.
Sr. Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, quoting a sketchy police report, identified the victim as James Franklin Brooks, married and a resident of San Jacinto, Pangasinan.
Calubaquib said Brooks was having a conversation with his companion at the resort when he suddenly fell on the ground and became unconscious at around 12:15 p.m Sunday.
The victim was immediately rushed to the NICC Doctors Hospital in Naga City but was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physicians.
Calubaquib said they were still waiting for the autopsy report on the cause of death. (Mar S. Arguelles/PNA)