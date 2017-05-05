5 miners rescued, 2 others missing in Aroroy, Masbate

Reports reaching the BICOL STANDARD say that earlier today, five bodies were already rescued and brought to the Aroroy Municipal Hospital for medical attention.
The informant said that they were actively engaged in small-scale mining operation in a private property at sitio Bagong Sirang, Barangay Panique, Aroroy, Masbate.
Chief Inspector Ariel D. Neri, Chief of Police of the said town reported that the accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. when a portion of a tunnel collapsed.
Members of the Municipal Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) together with some members of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are presently in the scene of the accident to rescue two more persons who remain missing as of this writing. (By Jet Ramos)