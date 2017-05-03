3 passengers die in road mishap in Sorsogon

The incident occured at 4:30 pm Tuesday, resulting to the death of three passengers identified as Josefa Hilao, 78; Judy Hilao, 60; both residents of Barangay Tabunan, Matnog and Bernalet Alcantara 32, a resident of Tabaco City, Albay.
Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Bicol police said the jeep which was driven by Joey Garalde was negotiating a sharp curve when he lost control of the steering wheel that resulted in the said accident.
Apart from the three deaths, 18 passengers were also injured. They were brought to the Matnog Medical and Community Hospital, Sorsogon Provincial Hospital and Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) for medical treatment.
Additional information also revealed that the the vehicle also rammed into the railing on the left side of the road before it plunged into the cliff.