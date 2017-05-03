Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Home » , , » 3 passengers die in road mishap in Sorsogon

3 passengers die in road mishap in Sorsogon


LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A passenger jeepney plunged into a 30-meter ravine at Sitio Colonia, Barangay Hidhid, Matnog, Sorsogon.

The incident occured at 4:30 pm Tuesday, resulting to the death of three passengers identified as Josefa Hilao, 78; Judy Hilao, 60; both residents of Barangay Tabunan, Matnog and Bernalet Alcantara 32, a resident of Tabaco City, Albay.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Bicol police said the jeep which was driven by Joey Garalde was negotiating a sharp curve when he lost control of the steering wheel that resulted in the said accident.

Apart from the three deaths, 18 passengers were also injured. They were brought to the Matnog Medical and Community Hospital, Sorsogon Provincial Hospital and Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) for medical treatment.

Additional information also revealed that the the vehicle also rammed into the railing on the left side of the road before it plunged into the cliff.
Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

Sorsogon mayor, 2 others charged in Sandiganbayan

SORSOGON CITY 5/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales has recommended the filing of criminal charges against Bu...

 