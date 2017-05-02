Invitation for Bids

Invitation for Bids

Job Posting

Job Posting

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Home » , , » 2 studes stabbed to death in Tiwi, Albay

2 studes stabbed to death in Tiwi, Albay


LEGAZPI CITY 5/16/17 (Bicol Standard) – Police officers are still investigating the the stabbing incident last night (May 15) at Barangay Naga, Tiwi, Albay.

The reports say that the victims, identified as Jovan Dacillo y Moran, 18, student, and Dinnes Bongalbal Jr. y Dasillo, 18, student, are both residents of Purok 1, Barangay Naga, Tiwi, Albay.

The suspects who are now under the custody of the police authorities were identified as Esting Ramo Reyes y Mijares, 22, student, of P2 Naga Tiwi, Albay and Mar Louie Beton Reyes y Mijares of the same address.

It was also added in the investigation report that at around 8:20 p.m. last night, while the victims were walking on their way home, the suspects who were abroad a motorcycle stopped in the roadside where they victims were.

A fistfight ensued, but, a little later, victim Jovan Dancillo was stabbed by a bladed weapon in his right chest, while Dinnes Bongalbal suffered a stab wound in the left part of his chest.

They were immediate brought to the Gonzales Hospital. Later, they were transferred to Cope Hospital in Tabaco City. They were declared dead on arrival when their bodies reached the said hospital.

The attending physician declared them to be both dead on arrival.
Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

Besinio is new Baao mayor

BAAO, Camarines Sur –The Department of Interior and Local Government Regional Office in Bicol has officially served the dismissal order...

 