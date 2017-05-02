2 studes stabbed to death in Tiwi, Albay

The reports say that the victims, identified as Jovan Dacillo y Moran, 18, student, and Dinnes Bongalbal Jr. y Dasillo, 18, student, are both residents of Purok 1, Barangay Naga, Tiwi, Albay.
The suspects who are now under the custody of the police authorities were identified as Esting Ramo Reyes y Mijares, 22, student, of P2 Naga Tiwi, Albay and Mar Louie Beton Reyes y Mijares of the same address.
It was also added in the investigation report that at around 8:20 p.m. last night, while the victims were walking on their way home, the suspects who were abroad a motorcycle stopped in the roadside where they victims were.
A fistfight ensued, but, a little later, victim Jovan Dancillo was stabbed by a bladed weapon in his right chest, while Dinnes Bongalbal suffered a stab wound in the left part of his chest.
They were immediate brought to the Gonzales Hospital. Later, they were transferred to Cope Hospital in Tabaco City. They were declared dead on arrival when their bodies reached the said hospital.
