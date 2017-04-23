Swarms of flies invade Polangui

In an interview, Vice Mayor Herbert Borja confirmed the information that the Sangguniang Bayan of this town has scheduled a public consultation, which will be participated in by the poultry raisers and the affected residents.
“It is true that we have been flooded with complaints regarding the swarms of house flies that have threatened the health of our residents. That is the reason why we will expedite the passage of an ordinance that would in effect regulate the said business,” Borja said.
He (Borja) also told the residents that the required environmental permits need to be religiously complied with by every owner of the poultry farms here.
At present, this town has been the primary the choice of many poultry raisers due to its transportation accessibility as well as its having the ideal climate for raising chickens, he added.
Borja believes that within 90 days from now, the Sangguniang Bayan will be able to enact an ordinance regarding this matter.