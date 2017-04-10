SSS opens satellite office in Labo

LABO, Camarines Norte 4/10/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Town mayor Joseph Ascutia has expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to Social Security System (SSS) President Emmanuel Dooc, after the latter visited his municipality for the formal launching of the satellite office of the said government agency.
Ascutia told Bicol Standard that the SSS satellite office here would benefit not only the residents of his town, but also those coming from the nearby towns in the 1st District of Camarines Norte.
Prior to this, SSS members had to go to the town of Daet, where the agency has its branch.
The town executive also offered a space in the LGU building which the SSS could use for their satellite office.
The said occasion was attended by no less than the President and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Dooc, Social Security System (SSS), who was recently appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte.
Dooc also said that the new thrust of the SSS is to bring their service much closer to their members.