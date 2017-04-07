SPORTS | Bicol delegation to Palarong Pambansa arrives in Antique

Earlier today, the DepEd Regional Office 5 announced that the first batch of the delegation has arrived in said province.
Ronald Asis, secretary general of DepEd’s Palaro Board, told a media briefing that there are several reasons why they believe that the Bicol contingent, which placed ninth in the medal standings during the 2016 Palarong Pambansa hosted by Albay province, could perform better in this year’s national meet set on April 23 to 29.
He said there are better prospects this year because of the “well-organized” preparations in terms of the selection of athletes, training requirements and budget needs of the participants.
Bicol’s delegation of 623 is composed of 497 athletes and 126 coaching staff and chaperons. Among the 497 athletes, 456 will compete in the regular events, 35 in special events and 6 in demonstration sports.
“A budget of PHp14.66 million has been allocated for the Bicol delegation,” said Asis. Included in this budget is that for transportation--PHp5.2 million; meals--PHp4.7 million; and uniform of athletes, coaching staff, trainors, DepEd officials and chaperons—PHp3 million.
He said DepEd central office has allocated PHp10.11 million to DepEd-Bicol for the Palaro budget while the regional office gave an additional PHp3.7 million as counterpart.
Asis said DepEd-Bicol has an additional fund of PHp 850,000 that was earmarked during the Bicol fun run conducted months ago by the regional office with help from all DepEd schools divisions. (Jorge Hallare, PNA)
