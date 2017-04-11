P100K reward offered for lead on suspects in BM Ravanilla slay

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

SORSOGON CITY 4/11/17 (Bicol Standard)--The Provincial Government of Sorsogon, through Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza, is offering reward money amounting to P100,000.00 to whoever may give information on the suspects responsible for the murder of Board Member Pedro Ravanilla.

Rodrigueza also announced that the Sorsogon police, under the leadership of PSSupt. Ronald R. Cabral has issued a directive to immediately arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Earlier today, Board Member Ravanilla was shot three times by an unidentified gunman in front of Roda Building, Maharlika Highway, Barangay Pangpang, this city.

"Prior to his election as Board Member, Honorable Ravanilla unselfishly served as Councilor of Sorsogon City for three (3) consecutive terms (2007-2016), in which he proved his worth as a public servant," Rodrigueza said.

"His untimely demise is a big loss to the Province of Sorsogon," the governor added.

