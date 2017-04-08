Cam Norte's Mayor Ong gives premium to peace and order, tourism

|Mayor Francis Ong personally assisted Gov. Egay Tallado during the Multi-Services Caravan held in his town of San Vicente, Camarines Norte
This he announced in preparation for the 6th Mananap Festival, which the "Town of Discovery and Adventure" hosts on April 22 to 28, 2017.
In an interview with the Bicol Standard, he said the weeklong festival features several activities, including a grand parade, Drum and Lyre/Drum and Bugle Corps Exhibition, agri-products trade fair, mural painting competition, dance showdown, trekking/mountain climbing and tree planting, Coronation Night of Mrs. San Vicente 2017, marathon race, and culinary contest.
Also among the scheduled events are the Search for Environment Prince and Princess 2017, pedicab karera, kite flying competition, bingo fest, Tagisan ng KamaONG Tigasin, Mountain Bike National Open Cycling Competition, Miss San Vicente 2017 Pageant Night, Bayle sa Dalan, Beer Plaza, Diana (Around The Town), Karawat 2017, Amateur Singing Contest, and the Grand Festival Night.
Ong told the Bicol Standard that apart from the tourism efforts, he also wants to spearhead the installation of street lights and CCTVs in the poblacion barangays to safeguard the peace and order situation in the town.
San Vincente, he said, is also due to receive an ambulance from PCSO this month, and a fire truck from the DILG in the near future.
Ong profusely thanked Gov. Edgardo Tallado for giving attention to his town, which was recently visited by the Multi-Services Caravan of the provincial government.
Tallado, he said, never fails to look after San Vicente, despite it being the smallest municipality in the province of Camarines Norte.
Mayor Ong is the President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines - Camarines Norte Chapter.
To achieve said goals, Mayor Ong works closely with the Office of the Vice Mayor and the Sangguniang Bayan.
