RD Buenafe awards Medalya ng Kagalingan to Masbate cops

LEGASPI CITY 4/22/17 (BICOL STANDARDA) — Bicol Police Regional Director Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenafe and Masbate PNP Director P/SSupt. Froilan Elopre has awarded the seven (7) police officers of Uson, Masbate the Medalya ng Kagalingan after they survived an ambush and a twenty-minute gunfight with the members of the New People’s Army yesterday.
The recognition ceremony was held at Camp Bonny Serrano in Masbate City.
Meanwhile, Buenafe had personally visited PO1 Chileto Amistad who was wounded in the said incident when he was hit by bomb fragments from an improvised explosive, allegedly planted by the rebels.
Amistad was also given the Wounded PNP Personnel Medal and financial assistance from the regional director, as well as from Governor Antonio Kho of Masbate Province.
Buenafe also ordered that a two-day Improvised Explosive Decive (IED) Identification and Awareness Course be immediately conducted so that all police personnel will be aware of this security threats.
It will be recalled that for the past few weeks the NPA rebels in Masbate has been very active, the latest of which was this incident where Amistad was wounded.