Progress, discipline top Mayor Ascutia's dreams for Labo

|Mayor Joseph Ascutia
Several activities are lined up for the annual event, Ascutia told the Bicol Standard.
Among these are a novena mass, basketball tournament, Palanyag, Beer Plaza, Agri-Tourism Trade Fair Exhibit, Miss Gay Camarines Norte, Bagsik ng Kamao, Billiards Competition, Rave Party, Vape and Skateboard Competition, and DXC Exhibition.
Also scheduled are the Miss Labo Beauty Pageant, a job fair, Sing-Galing Grand Finals, a live concert, fireworks display, May Festival, and TM Astig Bingo Fest.
Mayor Ascutia added that he hopes the activities will inspire the town residents to strive for a prosperous future.
"Labo has many treasures, including various tourist attractions, churches, historical landmarks, as well as cultural traditions. But its number one treasure is its people," Ascutia said, beaming.
Ascutia added that the inhabitants of Labo are what inspire him to govern well, because they deserve nothing less than the best kind of leadership.
Labo, a first-class municipality of Camarines Norte, was founded on September 8, 1800. It is politically subdivided into 52 barangays.