Pro-life, anti-drugs fashion show draws support in Naga City

An advocacy fashion show, a brainchild of model trainer Anjo Santos, was held at Plaza Quince Martires by his group Modelo Bikolano, in partnership with the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office the City Government of Naga.
The unusual team-up was dubbed "Stride and Unite," where kid and teen models from Modelo Bikolano showcased various fashion creations.
Santos said he made it a point to do the activity with the PNP because he believes that the community and the police can work hand-in-hand in solving common concerns.
He also said the police should be viewed partners, and not as adversaries, being the "safeguard of the citizens."
Meantime, in his speech, Police Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenafe took the opportunity to give the public his top reminders in the campaign on illegal drugs.
"Dai magamit nin illegal drugs. Protehiran an satong mga amigo, kabisto, kairiba sa trabaho na dai maimpluwensyahan sa illegal drugs. Magtabang sa gobierno by reporting information na nakukua ta manungod sa criminality and illegal drugs."
"Kan enot hona mi ining kampanya kan PNP mamundo," Buenafe revealed, adding that the short period of time in which to deliver their accomplishments put them under pressure.
"But then as we progressed in our campaign, naheling ta an participation kan mga LGU, kan iba ibang ahensya kan gobierno, and now we can see the participation of the community."
"This is very encouraging, and for us, the PNP, very inspiring," Buenafe said of the endeavor.
Also present during the activity were Senior Supt. Julius Munez, City Director of the Naga City Police Office, along with some members of the Camarines Sur Provincial Police Office.