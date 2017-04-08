PNP Bicol tops 'Tokhang Reloaded' visits

A total of 71,463 houses were visited in the region by authorities, records show.
Multi-pronged approachChief Insp. Malu Calubaquib, Regional Information Officer, confirmed that PNP Bicol Regional Director Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenafe has been hands-on in heading the multi-pronged anti-illegal drugs approach dubbed Bicol Region Against Drugs (BRAD).
In an exclusive interview with the Bicol Standard, Buenafe said he is grateful to the members of the community for their full support to the program.
"The police cannot do this anti-drug campaign alone. Everybody must help so we may nip to the bud this problem on illegal drugs in our region," he said.
Buenafe had been tapping the participation of the members of the community in his anti-drug campaign, spearheading various activities such as medical missions, fun bike, fun run, and even an advocacy fashion show to drive home his message to stay away from the illegal substance.
This is apart from the regular PNP operations.
ProminenceBRAD has since gained prominence in the entire region, inspiring the participation not only of the members of the public sector, but also the private sector.
Even members of the media are vocal in commending Buenafe for making himself visible in almost all crime prevention activities.
What makes Buenafe a standout is the fact that he is always accessible to interviews and clarifications, the members of the media here say.