Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Home » , , » NATION | New LPA threatens PHL

NATION | New LPA threatens PHL


MANILA -- A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao but still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) may intensity into a tropical cyclone (TC) that can cause gloomy weather and some rains in eastern areas of Central and Southern Philippines.

"If near Philippine landmass, that TC can bring cloudy skies and light to moderate rain to Eastern Visayas and eastern areas of Mindanao this weekend," said weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It's unclear if the LPA will intensify into a TC while outside PAR or once inside this area already, he noted.

"The LPA may enter PAR around Thursday (April 13), however," he said.

For April 2017, PAGASA forecast zero or one TC to enter PAR. (PNA)

Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

DAET GARBAGE ISSUE | Sarion blames Ochoa; Ochoa to request for state audit of funds

Former Mayor Tito Sarion (left), incumbent Mayor Benito Ochoa (right) DAET, Camarines Norte—“The ball is now in the hands of the new ...

 