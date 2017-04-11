NATION | New LPA threatens PHL

"If near Philippine landmass, that TC can bring cloudy skies and light to moderate rain to Eastern Visayas and eastern areas of Mindanao this weekend," said weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
It's unclear if the LPA will intensify into a TC while outside PAR or once inside this area already, he noted.
"The LPA may enter PAR around Thursday (April 13), however," he said.
For April 2017, PAGASA forecast zero or one TC to enter PAR. (PNA)