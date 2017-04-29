Naga City police arrests Richard Diaz a.k.a. “Waway” for illegal drugs

NAGA CITY 4/29/17 (BICOL STANDARD) –The joint police operatives has arrested Richard Diaz y Matabang, alyas Waway, at around 2:30 this pm in a buy bust operation at Zone 1, Barangay Mabolo here.
Police reports say that Diaz was the subject of a surveillance operation due to his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in the said barangay and other areas nearby.
Upon his arrest, the operatives were able to confiscate from him two (2) pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu,” P500.00 used as buy-bust money, and two cellular phones.
He was brought to the police headquarters for further investigation. He will be charged with violation of RA 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002.
He is a resident of Mabolo, this city.