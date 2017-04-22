Mananap fest kicks off today in San Vicente, CNorte

SAN VICENTE, Camarines Norte 4/22/17 (Bicol Standard) — Mananap festival opened today in the town of San Vicente, Camarines Norte.
|Seated from left to right: Vice Mayor Tony Villamor, Mayor Francis Ong, Mrs. Joana Ong (wife of Mayor Francis), and Ms. Aira Faye Rait, Miss Bantayog 2017, Miss Popularity and Miss Photogenic. Photo courtesy of Mahatma Gan.
The kick-off program was held at the Municipal Agro-Cultural, Sports & Freedom Complex.
In attendance were town Mayor Francis Ong, Vice Mayor Tony Villamor, and other town officials. Special guests were Governor Edgar Tallado, Vice Governor Jonah Pimentel, and Congresswoman Marisol Panotes.