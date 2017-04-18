Malinao mayor suspended for 90 days

MALINAO, Albay, 4/18/17 — Vice Mayor Sheryl Capus is expected to assume office as acting town mayor after Malinao Mayor Avelino Ceriola was meted a three-month suspension by the sixth division of the Sandiganbayan.
Ceriola was charged graft and corruption stemming from the construction of a cockpit arena in the town, said a decision issued on April 4.
He said the 90-day suspension order, a copy of which he received on Tuesday morning, was for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
He said the three-page order directed him to cease and desist from further performing and/or exercising the functions, duties and privileges of his position as municipal mayor.
The decision was signed by Associate Justice Rodolfo A. Ponferrada as chairperson and concurred by Associate Justices Oscar Herrera Jr. and Karl B. Miranda.
The case, which was filed against Ceriola by municipal councilor Irene Fajut in 2013 during his first term as municipal mayor, was about the construction of the Malinao cockpit arena in Barangay Balading.
Fajut had accused Ceriola of conflict of interest and said that the cockpit’s construction did not have any business permit.
Ceriola said he would file a motion for reconsideration in the Sandiganbayan as soon as possible but will continue to fulfill his duties as town mayor until stopped by the Department of Interior and Local Government. (With report from PNA)
