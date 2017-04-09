Ligtas SumVac 2017 launched in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY--The head of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) said they have put in place “Ligtas SumVac 2017” covering the summer vacation period during which police help desks will be stationed in major areas of convergence to ensure public order and the security and safety of tourists and southbound travelers from Metro Manila to any part of the Bicol region.
Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenafe, regional police director, said aside from the police assistance centers, the Philippine National Police will be establishing beat patrols and traffic management teams, especially in areas of convergence in main thoroughfares and highways heading towards different tourist destinations.
He said Ligtas SumVac 2017, which will cover the period from April 7 to June 13 or from the start of the students’ vacation up to the opening of their new school calendar year, include the observance of the Lenten season, Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day, Flores de Mayo and various town fiestas usually held in the summer months of April and May.
He said during this period, thousands of people will be in major thoroughfares, business and commercial centers, recreational areas and tourist destinations.
Buenafe said traffic congestion and accidents are expected in the areas where the crowds converge while criminals such as robbers, pickpockets and other lawless elements are expected to step up their activities.
Aside from the PNP personnel, who will be assigned in all strategic places, the Bicol police has coordinated with partner agencies like the Department of Health, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, private radio groups, non-government organizations and other community-based volunteers to help them provide public assistance in ports and road safety services.
Buenafe said he has directed all the provincial police office directors and the city director of Naga City Police Office to maximize their PNP personnel to ensure the community is protected and local and foreign vacationers are safe.
“They have to be vigilant and must always take precautionary measures against domestic threat groups and lawless elements who may take advantage of the occasions," he said.
Buenafe has appealed for the active support and involvement of the public by reporting any relevant and timely information that may distract police operations during summer.
He said the Bicol police is accessible through the social media Facebook account “Kasurog Bicol,” twitter account @PRO5 React, or they can call or text CRMS hotline 0917-3097862, 911 and Text Bato 2286. (PNA)