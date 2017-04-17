Jai alai operator in Albay robbed

OAS, Albay 4/17/17 (Bicol Standard) -- More or less ten unidentified men armed with caliber .45 and .38 firearms declared holdup at the building rented by jai alai operator Meridian, Inc. at around 8:35 p.m yesterday.
According to the police, three of the suspects fired at employee Tagawili Jacinto Y Cargadas, hitting him on the left leg.
The perpetrators were able to cart away cash amounting to Php34,252 and a cellular phone valued at Php4,000.
Before the suspects left, they fired their pistols again, hitting the same victim.
Investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.