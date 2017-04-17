Monday, April 17, 2017

Home » , , » Jai alai operator in Albay robbed

Jai alai operator in Albay robbed


OAS, Albay 4/17/17 (Bicol Standard) -- More or less ten unidentified men armed with caliber .45 and .38 firearms declared holdup at the building rented by jai alai operator Meridian, Inc. at around 8:35 p.m yesterday.

According to the police, three of the suspects fired at employee Tagawili Jacinto Y Cargadas, hitting him on the left leg.

The perpetrators were able to cart away cash amounting to Php34,252 and a cellular phone valued at Php4,000.

Before the suspects left, they fired their pistols again, hitting the same victim.

Investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.
Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

DAET GARBAGE ISSUE | Sarion blames Ochoa; Ochoa to request for state audit of funds

Former Mayor Tito Sarion (left), incumbent Mayor Benito Ochoa (right) DAET, Camarines Norte—“The ball is now in the hands of the new ...

 