IN SORSOGON | 3 arrested for Rape

SORSOGON CITY 4/7/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Three persons have been arrested for the crime of Rape in the province of Sorsogon this week in three separate operations.
They are Ramil Reyes y Enesio, Jonas Jintalan y Olivar, and Anjhoniel Jhyme Deuna Jao.
Enesio, 30 years old, single, and a fisherman, was arrested on April 5 by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest for Statutory Rape docketed under Criminal Case Nos. 2900 and 2901 issued by Hon. Adolfo G Fajardo, Presiding Judge of Branch 55, Irosin, Sorsogon, with no bail recommended.
Jintalan, 26 years old, of Barangay Guinjalon, Sorsogon City, was arrested on the same date at Barangay Guijanlon. This was by by virtue of Warrants of Arrest issued by Hon. Rofebar F. Gerona of RTC Branch 53 Hon. Maximo R. Ables of RTC Branch 52 Sorsogon City, with no bail recommended.
He ranks third in the city's list of most wanted persons.
Jao, also known as “Zeilem,” 18 years old, single, farmer and a resident of Camp Site Brgy Guinlajon, Sorsogon City, meanwhile, was arrested at Brgy. Cabid-an, Sorsogon City on April 6. This was by virtue of Warrants of Arrests issued by Hon. Rofebar F Gerona, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 53, Sorsogon City and Hon. Maximo R Ables, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 52.
The arrested persons were apprised of their constitutional rights and are now under the custody of the police for booking, documentation, and proper disposition.