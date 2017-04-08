IN PHOTOS | Weekend surf camp at Bagasbas Beach, Daet, Cam Norte

Saturday, April 8, 2017

DAET, Camarines Norte -- 4/8/17 (Bicol Standard) Surf enthusiasts here learn the basics of surfing and water safety at Bagasbas beach all weekends this month, courtesy of Hangloose Surfshop and bagasbasbeach.com.

The weekend surf camp also includes bonfire acoustic sessions, free photos, and jamming with the locals.

Said activity is in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Hangloose Surfshop.








