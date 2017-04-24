Gov. Cua, Mayor Laynes ordered to answer complaints

VIRAC, Catanduanes 4/23/17 (Bicol Standard)-- The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered Gov. Joseph Cua and two others to file their answers and counter-affidavits to the administrative and criminal charges filed against them by Edralyn Pangilinan, the common-law wife of newsman Larry Que who was murdered here December last year.
Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon Director Adoracion Agbada directed Gov. Cua, Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes and Barangay Palta Small Punong Barangay Hilario Tomangan Sarmiento to file within ten days upon receipt of the order their Counter-Affidavits, Affidavits of Witnesses, if any and such other controverting evidence.
The said counter-affidavits must be duly subscribed and sworn into before any Provincial, City or State Prosecutor, Notary Public, or any Ombudsman Investigator or Special Prosecutor, with proof of service of copies upon the complainant, within ten days from receipt thereof.
This is in connection with the discovery of a mega shabu laboratory here last year.
The order is dated April 11, 2017.
The complaint (Pangilinan) is blaming the above-mentioned officials for allegedly allowing or permitting such a large-scale shabu laboratory to operate just near the heart of the town, before it was discovered on November 26, 2016 at Barangay Palta Small.
The complainant believes that the death of Que is related to the proliferation of illegal drugs in the island province.
It will be recalled that Que contended against Mayor Laynes for the position of Virac town mayor in the latest polls.
Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon Director Adoracion Agbada directed Gov. Cua, Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes and Barangay Palta Small Punong Barangay Hilario Tomangan Sarmiento to file within ten days upon receipt of the order their Counter-Affidavits, Affidavits of Witnesses, if any and such other controverting evidence.
The said counter-affidavits must be duly subscribed and sworn into before any Provincial, City or State Prosecutor, Notary Public, or any Ombudsman Investigator or Special Prosecutor, with proof of service of copies upon the complainant, within ten days from receipt thereof.
This is in connection with the discovery of a mega shabu laboratory here last year.
The order is dated April 11, 2017.
The complaint (Pangilinan) is blaming the above-mentioned officials for allegedly allowing or permitting such a large-scale shabu laboratory to operate just near the heart of the town, before it was discovered on November 26, 2016 at Barangay Palta Small.
The complainant believes that the death of Que is related to the proliferation of illegal drugs in the island province.
It will be recalled that Que contended against Mayor Laynes for the position of Virac town mayor in the latest polls.