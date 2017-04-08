Rep. Gonzalez rallies support for Binibini candidate with Ligao roots

Saturday, April 8, 2017

LIGAO CITY 4/8/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Gonzalez is seeking support for Binibining Pilipinas candidate number 34 Gabriela Madarieta Ortega, whose mother is from Ligao City, and whose father is from San Fernando, La Union.

"Let us all support Gabriela in her bid for the Binibining Pilipinas-Universe crown!" the congressman posted on social media.

The 26-year-old Ortega grew up in Barcelona, Spain.

She has a Masters Degree in Architecture from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and is a European Licensed Architect.
