FLASH REPORT: Sorsogon Board Member shot to death

SORSOGON CITY 4/11/17 (Bicol Standard)--Sorsogon 1st District Board Member Peter Ravanilla was shot to death in the head this morning at around 8:30, in front of his house at Barangay Pang-pang here.
Ravanilla, 64, had been fixing his establishment when an unidentified male person drew a short firearm and shot him three times.
The suspect, who was wearing a yellow shirt and a black cap, then boarded a Rusi motorcycle with a driver who was wearing a white shirt.
They fled towards the direction of Diversion Road.
Ravanilla, 64, had been fixing his establishment when an unidentified male person drew a short firearm and shot him three times.
The suspect, who was wearing a yellow shirt and a black cap, then boarded a Rusi motorcycle with a driver who was wearing a white shirt.
They fled towards the direction of Diversion Road.
At present, the police are conducting an investigation to establish the motive of the killing.
Ravanilla was aligned with the group of Gov. Bobet Rodrigueza. (With report from Edgar Tumangan)
Ravanilla was aligned with the group of Gov. Bobet Rodrigueza. (With report from Edgar Tumangan)