Double pay for private sector workers on Labor Day

With this, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers to follow the holiday pay rules for that day.
Labor Day, is being celebrated to give recognition and honor to the sacrifices and hard work of our Filipino workingmen.
The DOLE mandates the following pay rules to be implemented on May 1:
For work done during the regular holiday, he/she shall be paid 200 percent of his/her regular salary for that day for the first eight hours [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent];
If the employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100 percent of his/her salary for that day [(Daily rate + COLA)] x 100 percent];For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30% of his/her hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked);
For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate of 200 percent [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (Daily rate x 200 percent]; and
For those who will work in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent number of hours worked).
Pursuant to Proclamation No. 50 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 16, 2016, the labor department issued the rules prescribing the proper payment of wages for regular holidays. (Ferdinand G. Patinio/PNA)