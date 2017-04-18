Councilor Pimentel assumes as Vice Mayor of Vinzons

|Joaquin Emmanuel “Jay” Pimentel
Interviewed by the media, Pimentel, who is also the President of the Philippine Councilor's League - Camarines Norte Chapter and thus an ex-officio member of the Provincial Board, said that it has never been his ambition to be vice mayor or mayor of this town.
Heraldo, it will be recalled, was imposed a penalty of two months suspension from office, due to the said administrative charge.
The suspension order, which was approved by the Provincial Board, was implemented last week by Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado.
The suspension from office of vice mayor Heraldo stemmed from the administrative complaint filed by Liga ng mga Barangay President Jose Segundo, Barangay Chairman Manuel Obusan and former Mayor Oliver Ferrer.
Pimentel also clarified that his assumption as vice mayor does not mean that he is abandoning his seat as an ex-officio member of the Provincial Board, since his tenure as acting vice mayor is only for a period of two months.
Meanwhile, he explained that there are a lot of things to be done, hence he will only focus in giving better service to the people, instead of thinking of politics, he said.