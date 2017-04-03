CIDG arrests Liga ng mga Barangay President in Cam Sur town

|Photos courtesy of CIDG Camarines Sur
Petronilo "Petling" Mercado y Gutierrez, the Punong Barangay of Lohong, this town, was apprehended by virtue of a Search Warrant signed by Judge Cecilia Borja-Soler of Branch 29 of the Regional Trial Court in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.
Found in his residence were an M16 rifle, a machine gun, and ammunition for said firearms.
Mercado is presently under the custody of the CIDG while the investigation is being conducted.
