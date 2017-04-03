Monday, April 3, 2017

CIDG arrests Liga ng mga Barangay President in Cam Sur town

Photos courtesy of CIDG Camarines Sur

RAGAY, Camarines Sur 4/3/17 (Bicol Standard)--The Liga ng mga Barangay President of this town was arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition.

Petronilo "Petling" Mercado y Gutierrez, the Punong Barangay of Lohong, this town, was apprehended by virtue of a Search Warrant signed by Judge Cecilia Borja-Soler of Branch 29 of the Regional Trial Court in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

Found in his residence were an M16 rifle, a machine gun, and ammunition for said firearms.

Mercado is presently under the custody of the CIDG while the investigation is being conducted.
