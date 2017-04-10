Gov. Cua is 'grateful' for good governance seal

VIRAC, Catanduanes 4/10/17 (Bicol Standard)--The Province of Catanduanes was conferred a check worth 4 million pesos as Performance Challenge Fund (PCF) for receiving the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).
Gov. Joseph Cua said he is "greatly honored" to have received the check, and that he is "grateful to the collective efforts of all the department heads and employees for making this possible."
"This calls for a greater challenge in sustaining and committing to 'tapat at mahusay na pamahalaang lokal," he said.
Cua also announced that this morning, the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Team and Technical Working Group (TWG) together with DILG Regional Director Elouisa Pastor met at the G.O. Conference Hall to review the criteria and indicators for the SGLG Assessment CY 2017 to achieve the Hall of Fame of the SGLG award.
"The award determines the effectivity of the public services and programs delivered by the provincial government not only for mere compliance but also to see what positive changes it makes in the communities," Cua explained.
For an LGU to become an SGLG recipient, an LGU needs to pass all the three core assessment areas—Good Financial Housekeeping, Social Protection and Disaster Preparedness, and at least one from the essential assessment areas—Business-Friendliness and Competitiveness, Peace & Order or Environmental Management, the DILG says.
LGUs meeting the minimum criteria shall not only be conferred with the SGLG, but will also entitle them to a package of incentives, such as the Performance Challenge Fund and access to other national performance-based programs.