BUSINESS | Sterling Bank of Asia branches out to Naga

Sterling Bank of Asia, one of the leading savings banks in the country, recently opened its 43rd branch in San Francisco, Naga City, Camarines Sur. The branch expansion is part of the Sterling Bank’s 10th Year thrust.
Bank President and CEO Cecilio Paul D. San Pedro said, “we want to continue to expand and broaden our presence in more areas in order to serve the needs of the banking populace in the Bicol region.”
In the photo (from left to right) JLY Golden Fortune Corporation President, Joel L. Yao; EVP and Retail Banking Group Head of Sterling Bank of Asia, Ralph B. Cadiz; FVP and Area Head of Sterling Bank of Asia, Cherie C. Ballesteros; and Naga City Vice Mayor Nelson S. Legacion.
In the photo (from left to right) JLY Golden Fortune Corporation President, Joel L. Yao; EVP and Retail Banking Group Head of Sterling Bank of Asia, Ralph B. Cadiz; FVP and Area Head of Sterling Bank of Asia, Cherie C. Ballesteros; and Naga City Vice Mayor Nelson S. Legacion.