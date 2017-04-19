BM Gache: Sanitary landfill urgent in Cam Norte

DAET, CNorte--A privilege speech was delivered yesterday by Board Member Pol Gache taking notice of the impending closure of all open dumpsites, pursuant to the provisions of R.A. 9003.
Interpellated by his fellow Board Members, he said what could be considered as a provincial dumpsite is an area at Barangay Binatagan, Basud, Camarines Norte.
It will be recalled that last January, the town of Daet was ordered by the EMB to close the open dumpsite at Barangay Bibirao.
"Until now, however, the LGU could not comply for various reasons," Gache said.
BICOL STANDARD's source said that on November 10, 2016 Mayor Benito S. Ochoa received a letter from Regional Director Eva S. Ocfemia of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) which treated the issue of the open dump site.
In the said letter Director Ocfemia said “Our Basura Patroller conducted an inspection at your disposal facility located at Barangay Bibirao, Daet on September 20, 2016. But said facility is still operating an open dumpsite. Please be informed that it is no longer allowed under R.A. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2002."
Meanwhile, Board Member Gache also took notice of the information that LGU Daet has spent no less than Php 20 million for their material recovery project, yet the project remains idle and not operational.
Antecedent to this, Gov. Egay Tallado had already called for an inter-agency meeting last March 20 to discuss the issue regarding solid waste management.
In said meeting, a consensus that the provincial government should consider putting up a provincial sanitary landfill project was reached.
"Ako ay nangangamba na isang araw, magigising tayo na kalat ang basura sa tapat ng ating bahay o lansangan," Gache said.
"Hindi lang po ang Daet ang may problema ngunit lahat ng bayan sa ating lalawigan," he added.