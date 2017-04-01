Bicol wage hike up for deliberation

“The wage consultation is scheduled on a per province basis on separate dates. We urge our fellow Bicolanos to attend this very important event that will directly affect the wages of workers here in the region,” DOLE Bicol regional director and RTWPB chair Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla said.
A public wage consultation is a requirement in determining as to whether or not an increase in the recent minimum wage is needed, she explained. It is during these consultations that issues regarding intervening factors and their effects on wages are discussed by both the labor and management sector hand-in-hand with the government thru the RTWPB.
The following is the schedule of said wage consultation per province:
Camarines Norte - April 4, 2017 (Tuesday) - 1:00 pm - Villa Milla Hotel & Garden Resort, Vinzons Ave., Daet, Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur - April 5, 2017 (Wednesday) - 1:00 pm - Naga Regent Hotel, Elias Angeles St., Naga City
Albay - April 6, 2017 (Thursday) - 1:00 pm - AVP Catering Services Hall, Imelda Roces Ave., (Tahao Road) Legazpi City
Catanduanes - April 7, 2017 - (Friday) - 1:00 pm - ARDCI Corporate Inn, San Roque St., Virac, Catanduanes
Masbate - April 19, 2017 (Wednesday) - 1:00 pm - Grennview Hotel, Brgy. Nursery., Masbate City
Sorsogon - April 21, 2017 (Friday) - 1:00 pm - Casa Dominga Restaurant, #8 Alegre St., Maharlika Highway, Sorsogon City
