Bicol police chief orders probe on shooting cases

“Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenafe, director of PRO 5, has ordered the Regional Investigation Division or R7 headed by Sr. Supt.Ronald Briones to investigate the 121 shooting incidents recorded in the region from January 1 to April 26,” according to Sr. Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson.
She said part of the investigation would find out if the incidents were drug-related or if loose firearms were used.
Of the 121 cases, 108 involved male victims while 13 were female, according to Calubaquib.
“There were 71 killed, 38 wounded while 12 others were unharmed in the shooting incidents,” she added.
Calubaquib said Masbate province topped the list with 43 cases, followed by Albay-28, Camarines Sur-22, Sorsogon-15, Camarines Norte-10, Naga City Police Office-2 and Catanduanes-1.
She said probers are also looking into those hours when when the shooting incidents occurred.
“Did they occur when there were not so many people around?” she added.
R7’s data showed 14 percent of the 121 cases occurred between 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. while another 10 percent, at 10 p.m.
The same records showed 8.5 percent occurred from 9-9:30 a.m.; 8 percent from 12 to 1 p.m.; 8 percent from 9-9:30 p.m.; and 7 percent from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
R7 added that 6 percent occurred at 1:30 a.m. while 4.6 percent happened from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
"We are still investigating why these incidents occurred within these period of time, who are these victims, who are the suspects and the motive behind these cases,” said Calubaquib.
She said many factors are being considered in the investigation but all the possibilities must be known so the cases could be solved and to “preempt” an increase in the number of victims. (by Jorge Hallare, PNA)