Barangay day care workers in Albay to get added benefits

Provincial Board Member Howard S. Imperial, in an interview, said the package of benefits and incentives include Philhealth insurance coverage, medical examination in government facilities, free legal assistance, financial assistance and use of government facilities for BDCW’s conventions.
He made the disclosure following passage of the “Barangay Day Care Workers Benefits and Incentives” ordinance on April 10 by the Sanguniang Panlalawigan ng Albay or SPA (Provincial Council).
Imperial said the measure which ensures a holistic approach to day care services programs was approved on its third and final reading by SPA.
He said the ordinance will be providing additional benefits aside from those currently being enjoyed by the BDCW.
"It will motivate them to sustain and…improve further their performance and services," said Imperial.
He said all registered BDCW who are actively performing their duties as certified by the punong barangay (village chief) shall be entitled to the benefits.
Imperial said that for Philhealth insurance coverage, all registered BDCW may be enrolled in the national health insurance program through the “point-of-care” or sponsorship scheme so they can receive personal health services.
These point-of-care facilities are the three district hospitals in the province, among them the Bicol Regional Teaching and Training Hospital in this city.
“These services may include in-patient hospital care, out-patient care, emergency and transfer services and other supplementary health benefits subject to existing rules and regulation,” he said.
Imperial said a BDCW of Albay can also receive free medical exam in any hospital that is owned, operated and managed by the provincial government.
He said the hospital shall provide such a service as a requirement for its registration or renewal of registration.
“They can also avail of free legal representation and consultation services from the provincial legal office should they encounter any legal problem in performing their duties as BDCW,” he added.
Imperial said the ordinance provides that a BCDW can also avail of a quarterly financial assistance of PHp2,000 from the provincial government as a recognition of valuable services.
He said the Provincial Association of Barangay Day Care Workers will be allowed free use of provincial government facilities for their official functions.
Imperial said that if the additional incentives to the BDCW would require expenditures from the provincial government fund these will be validated by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).
The establishment of barangay day care centers for Filipino children up to six years of age is provided for by Republic Act No. 6972 that was promulgated in 1990.
A BDCW is selected, trained and accredited by DSWD which sets the standards for the operations of the day care centers.
Under RA 6972, a BDCW receives a monthly allowance of PHp500 charged from the budget of DSWD. (by Connie B. Destura, PNA)