Avenido couple nabbed, face 47 arrest warrants

The report say that prior to this, both suspects were arrested on April 14, 2017 at around 8:30 p.m. at Barangay San Antonio, Sto. Tomas, Batangas by the CIDG in Region IV-A and the Municipal Police Station of Sto. Tomas, Batangas. The arrest was based on pending warrants for the crime of syndicated estafa issued by Judge Vivencio Gregorio A. Atutubo III of RTC Branch 31 in Pili, Camarines Sur, with no bail recommended.
Meanwhile, upon being informed of the said arrest, the CIDG team from Camarines Sur led by PCI Ronnie M. Fabia, travelled to the said town to serve other pending warrants of arrest in the different RTC branches in Pili and Naga City, and the MTCC in Naga City.
The Avenido couple were served with arrest warrants for five (5) cases for violation of BP 22 issued by Judge Zenaida Najera-Bragais, of Branch 3 of MTCC here.
Presiding Judge Bernard Beltran of RTC Branch 23 in Naga City also issued one (1) warrant of arrest.
Also pending with RTC Branch 31, in Pili, Camarines Sur were 20 warrants of arrest, all issued by Presiding Judge Vivencio Gregorio G. Atutubo III.
In RTC Branch 32, in Pili, Camarines Sur, where Judge Vivencio Gregorio G. Atutubo III is the pairing judge, he had also issued a total of 9 warrants of arrest against the Avenidos.
In RTC Branch 33, also in Pili, Camarines Sur, Judge Erwin Virgilio P. Ferrer issued 11 warrants of arrest, with no bail recommended.
The arresting officers said that the accused couple will be surrendered to the different courts where thay will be presented to the Presiding Judges, once they arrive here in Camarines Sur.