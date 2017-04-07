ARTS & CULTURE | Ten fellows to 7th Saringsing Writers’ Workshop named

This year’s workshop is the first ever national writers’ event sponsored by the Parasurat Bikolnon, Inc. in partnership with the Naga College Foundation, Office of the House of Representative 2nd District, Camarines Sur, Que Pasacao Beach Resort, and the City Government of Naga.
This year’s fellows include Fernando C. Chavez, Las Piñas City; John Paul Collantes, Polangui Albay; Ryan C. Cuatrona, Buhi, Camarines Sur; Julie Ann Fabay, Minalabac, Camarines Sur; Jao Francis P. Mancera, Naga City; Niño R. Mape, Ligao, Albay; Regine T. Palma, Calabanga, Camarines Sur; Pejay A. Padrigon, Iriga City; Adem Nalu V. Rubio, Virac, Catanduanes; and Jessica M. Tarala, Calabanga, Camarines Sur.
The panel of writers and critics includes National Commission for Literary Arts’ South Luzon representative and Palanca awardee for poetry, H. Francisco V. Peñones; recipient of seven national awards in poetry, Honesto M. Pesimo Jr.; national winner in Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino and author of four poetry books, Estelito B. Jacob; First Premio Tomas Arejola para sa Literaturang Bikolnon (Short Story category) grand prize winner, Rizaldy Manrique; Palanca winner in short story, Emmanuel Barrameda; poet, painter, and fellow of 9th Lamiraw Creative Writing Workshop, Irmina Torres; actress, writer, and founder of Teatro Ragayano, Eilyn Nidea.
They will be joined by resident critics/panelists, Marissa Reorizo-Redbrun, Irvin P. Sto. Tomas, Jerome M. Hipolito, Froy Beraña, Jusan Misolas, Marvin D. Aquino, Clinton Abilong, and Elbert O. Baeta.
Carlo Arejola, Palanca winner for One-Act Play, award-winning poet, and author of six books for short story for children, will be the resource speaker for short story for children writing and Hipolito, author of the NCCA-published book, Oda sa Tadik will be the resource speaker in poetry.
Hon. Gabriel H. Bordado, congressman of the 2nd District, Camarines Sur and one of the founders of KABULIG-Bikol, the oldest literary organization in Bicol, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Julius Denido Bulahan is this year’s workshop director. (by Julius Denido Bulahan)