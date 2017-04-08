8-lane highway from Daraga to Legazpi 'being finalized' -- Salceda

Salceda made the disclosure on April 1 during the kick-off of the month-long basketball tournament called First Albay Congressional Cup 2017 at the Albay Sports Complex in Bicol University (BU) here that was graced by PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) personality James Yap and mayors and councilors of various towns in the province.
Some 2,000 basketball players competing in the junior, senior and 40-years-old above divisions from 46 teams from various villages in Albay took part in the launch of the basketball competition.
The Albay solon said the eight-lane highway, which will be constructed from Barangay Busay in Daraga and pass through Barangay Bogtong before winding up in Barangay Pawa in Legazpi City, will be called “Duterte Urban Traffic Reduction Road Network.”
"This will be called a Duterte road in Albay's second district," said Salceda. The second congressional district is composed of the towns of Camalig, Daraga, Manito and Rapu-Rapu and Legazpi City.
He said that aside from the so-called Duterte road, he expects the Bicol International Airport or BIA, whose groundbreaking was attended by the President early in December last year, to become operational by 2019.
Salceda said Cebu Pacific will make BIA a hub to service its routes in Visayas and Mindanao.
"Most of the planes of Cebu Pacific will be deployed at BIA which is still being constructed at Barangay Alobo in Daraga, Albay,” he said.